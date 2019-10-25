Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
3 die in wildfires in Mexico's Baja California
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 25, 2019 9:46 pm EDT
TIJUANA, Mexico — Mexican authorities say three people have died in wind-whipped wildfires in the northwestern state of Baja California.
Mexico’s civil defence agency said Friday that fires near Tecate, near Tijuana and between the coastal towns of Rosarito and Ensenada had forced 1,645 people to evacuate their homes.
One of the fires closed the coastal highway north of Ensenada for several hours. Another, near Tecate, burned more than 35,000 acres (about 14,200 hectares).
Schools were ordered closed in Tijuana, Tecate and Rosarito due to smoke.
Officials blamed strong Santa Ana winds, but they appeared to have died down by evening.
The Associated Press
