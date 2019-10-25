Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 men facing murder charges in Vaughan shooting
by News Staff
Posted Oct 25, 2019 4:14 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 25, 2019 at 4:19 pm EDT
A York Regional Police badge is shown in a 2014 file photo. CITYNEWS
Two men have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Vaughan earlier this year.
York police say they began investigating after a man walked into hospital with a gunshot wound on Aug. 10.
The shooting reportedly happened just outside a residence in the area of Cranston Park Avenue and Ridgeway Court after an altercation.
The victim, Azando Fearon of Toronto, died in hospital from his injuries.
Babatunji Farsoranti, 18, of Vaughan and Jahvon Powell, 18, of Toronto were arrested on Thursday and have been charged with second degree murder.
Farsoranti will be held in custody until he appears in court on Nov. 22 while Powell will also remain in custody until his next court appearance on Jan. 19, 2020.
