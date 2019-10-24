Loading articles...

Without help from US, UN climate fund struggles to meet goal

PARIS — France is hosting a two-day meeting seeking donations for an international climate fund that’s struggling to meet its goals because the U.S. has stopped contributing.

The meeting starting Thursday in Paris aims to replenish the U.N.-backed Green Climate Fund, which has spent much of the $7 billion it received from governments since 2014.

The fund supports projects that help poor countries tackle climate change, both by reducing emissions and responding to inevitable impacts.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withhold $2 billion of the $3 billion pledged by his predecessor, Barack Obama, has contributed to a shortfall other countries haven’t managed to fill.

Climate campaigners have welcomed some countries’ promises to increase their contributions but fear others — such as Australia — might follow the U.S.’s lead and stop donating.

The Associated Press

