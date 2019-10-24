Loading articles...

Violent protests seek removal of Honduras president

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Protests calling for the exit of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández have turned violent with police using tear gas to disperse crowds in the capital.

Government critics have been emboldened by the conviction of Hernández’s younger brother on drug trafficking charges in a New York courtroom this month and days of testimony implicating the president in his drug enterprise. The president has denied the allegations.

Salvador Nasralla, a television personality who finished second to Hernández in the last election, leads a coalition calling for the president to step down. They are threatening a national strike, but haven’t set a date.

Political analyst Raúl Pineda, a former lawmaker from Hernández National party, said Thursday that Honduras “requires urgent changes.”

He says if the opposition groups are successful, there could be hope.

The Associated Press

