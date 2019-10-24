Loading articles...

US durable goods orders fall 1.1% in September

In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 photo Maria Alvarez, front, and her husband Guillermo Alvarez, behind, both of Boston, examine clothes washers and dryers at a Home Depot store location, in Boston. On Thursday, Oct. 24, the Commerce Department releases its September report on durable goods. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods tumbled in September by the largest amount in four months while a closely watched category that tracks business investment fell for a second month.

The declines underscored the troubles manufacturing is having in the face of a global slowdown and trade war uncertainty.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that orders for durable goods dropped 1.1% in September, the biggest setback since a 2.3% decline in May. Orders in a category that serves as a proxy for business investment spending dipped 0.5% following a 0.6% decline in July.

U.S. manufacturing has been struggling this year as a global slowdown and President Donald Trump’s get-tough trade policies have hurt export sales. Auto production was also curtailed because of a strike at General Motors.

Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press

