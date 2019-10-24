Loading articles...

Ugandan police detain 16 men over suspected homosexuality

KAMPALA, Uganda — A Ugandan gay rights organization says 16 men have been detained by police on suspicion of homosexuality and human trafficking.

Diane Bakuraira of Sexual Minorities Uganda said Thursday the arrests took place in a neighbourhood just outside the capital, Kampala, on Monday as the men were being hosted by another rights group.

A police officer confirmed the arrests, saying the men were detained following a “complaint from the public.” He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.

Activists say attacks against LGBT people are increasing amid efforts by Uganda’s ethics minister to introduce a bill that would punish gay sex with death. The government spokesman denies such a plan exists.

Uganda’s penal code punishes gay sex with up to life in prison.

The Associated Press

