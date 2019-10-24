Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Turkish and Syrian ambassadors clash at UN Security Council
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 24, 2019 7:11 pm EDT
The Turkish and Syrian ambassadors at the U.N. are clashing at their first Security Council encounter since Turkey launched a cross-border offensive earlier this month.
Turkish Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu called it a limited counter-terrorism operation “to eliminate the longstanding existential terror threat along our border with Syria” and “to enforce Syria’s territorial integrity and unity.”
Syrian Ambassador Bashar Ja’afari said his government “condemns in the strongest terms the Turkish aggression, and vehemently rejects attempts by the Turkish regime to justify its actions under the pretext of self-defence or countering terrorism.”
The council met Thursday on Syria’s humanitarian situation, but members’ concerns were topped by a Russian-Turkish cease-fire agreement for the border region and prospects for next week’s first meeting of a committee to draft a new Syrian constitution.