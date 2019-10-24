Loading articles...

Turkish and Syrian ambassadors clash at UN Security Council

The Turkish and Syrian ambassadors at the U.N. are clashing at their first Security Council encounter since Turkey launched a cross-border offensive earlier this month.

Turkish Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu called it a limited counter-terrorism operation “to eliminate the longstanding existential terror threat along our border with Syria” and “to enforce Syria’s territorial integrity and unity.”

Syrian Ambassador Bashar Ja’afari said his government “condemns in the strongest terms the Turkish aggression, and vehemently rejects attempts by the Turkish regime to justify its actions under the pretext of self-defence or countering terrorism.”

The council met Thursday on Syria’s humanitarian situation, but members’ concerns were topped by a Russian-Turkish cease-fire agreement for the border region and prospects for next week’s first meeting of a committee to draft a new Syrian constitution.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
Collision EB 401 at Leslie express, blocking the 2 left lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:04 PM
FRIDAY FORECAST: No rain in #Toronto until Saturday night so leave the rain gear at home tomorrow, and enjoy the se…
Latest Weather
Read more