Loading articles...

Trump says he'll attend World Series if it goes to 5th game

President Donald Trump speaks about attending the World Series as he departs a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony for auto racing great Roger Penske in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he is planning to attend the World Series on Sunday if it goes to a fifth game.

The president confirmed his plans Thursday while presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Roger Penske, a businessman and founder of one of the world’s most successful motorsports teams.

The Washington Nationals and the House Astros are playing, with the fifth game scheduled for Sunday in Washington. The Nationals lead the series 2-0 and could conceivably win it before Sunday’s game.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 43 minutes ago
The EB/WB 407 ramps to Mavis are closed off for a police investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:04 PM
FRIDAY FORECAST: No rain in #Toronto until Saturday night so leave the rain gear at home tomorrow, and enjoy the se…
Latest Weather
Read more