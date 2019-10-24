Loading articles...

Tourist attraction association violated open meetings law

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota’s attorney general says a Jamestown tourist attraction violated the state’s open meetings law when it failed to post a notice of a special meeting.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the association operating Frontier Village held the meeting in September, notified the county auditor, but never posted it in the newspaper or elsewhere.

Stenehjem says the village association must amend its minutes to “add detailed recollections of any conversations held during the meeting and provide the minutes free to anyone who requests them.”

He says the association must comply in seven days or face mandatory costs and attorney fees if the person requesting the opinion prevails in a civil action.

The Associated Press

