Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of October 23, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. The Rolling Stones; $12,284,751; $226.10.

2. Ed Sheeran; $8,869,753; $96.23.

3. Metallica; $5,061,967; $96.20.

4. Pink; $4,642,437; $104.98.

5. Jennifer Lopez; $2,695,139; $147.13.

6. Queen + Adam Lambert; $1,880,178; $121.29.

7. Jonas Brothers; $1,771,402; $110.32.

8. Zac Brown Band; $1,710,067; $64.99.

9. Def Leppard; $1,663,142; $127.53.

10. John Mayer; $1,531,910; $101.05.

11. Michael Bublé; $1,426,399; $111.60.

12. Florida Georgia Line; $1,328,478; $68.80.

13. Shawn Mendes; $1,236,285; $73.24.

14. Iron Maiden; $1,230,561; $67.15.

15. Backstreet Boys; $1,183,567; $90.57.

16. Hootie & The Blowfish; $1,067,034; $59.88.

17. Dave Matthews Band; $1,021,555; $68.73.

18. Thomas Rhett; $1,016,271; $69.54.

19. Mumford & Sons; $1,009,369; $65.33.

20. Luke Bryan; $929,612; $64.67.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

The Associated Press

