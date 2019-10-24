Loading articles...

The Latest: Philadelphia inspector faces sex assault charges

PHILADELPHIA — The Latest on a Philadelphia police inspector who faces sex assault charges (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

A Philadelphia police inspector is facing charges he sexually assaulted three female officers.

The district attorney’s office said Thursday that a grand jury probe has determined that 54-year-old Inspector Carl Holmes abused his power after mentoring the officers at the police academy and in other roles.

The charges come two years after the city settled a female detective’s sexual harassment lawsuit involving Holmes for more than $1 million.

Holmes surrendered to police Thursday morning. He’s expected to be arraigned later in the day.

It was not clear if he had retained a lawyer. Holmes has been suspended from the police department with the intent to dismiss.

The arrest comes two months after Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigned amid allegations that he failed to address sexual harassment and misconduct within the department.

___

2:10 p.m.

A Philadelphia police inspector is facing charges he sexually assaulted three female officers.

That comes two years after the city settled a lawsuit with an accuser for $1.25 million.

The Philadelphia Inquirer says a grand jury report determined that 54-year-old Carl Holmes abused his power after mentoring the younger officers.

The Inquirer reports that Holmes surrendered to police Thursday morning.

A police spokesman said he could not confirm the arrest, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Holmes has a lawyer.

The arrest comes two months after Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigned amid allegations he failed to address sexual harassment and misconduct within the department.

___

12:05 p.m.

A Philadelphia police inspector is facing charges he sexually assaulted three female officers.

That comes two years after the city settled a lawsuit with an accuser for $1.25 million.

The Philadelphia Inquirer says a grand jury report determined that 54-year-old Carl Holmes abused his power after mentoring the younger officers.

The Inquirer reports that Holmes surrendered to police Thursday morning.

A police spokesman said he could not confirm the arrest, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Holmes has a lawyer.

The arrest comes two months after Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigned amid allegations he failed to address sexual harassment and misconduct within the department.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
Collision EB 401 at Leslie express, blocking the 2 left lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:04 PM
FRIDAY FORECAST: No rain in #Toronto until Saturday night so leave the rain gear at home tomorrow, and enjoy the se…
Latest Weather
Read more