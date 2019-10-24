Loading articles...

The eye in the sky: weekly top 5 chopper shots

Last Updated Oct 24, 2019 at 2:55 pm EDT

Fog shrouded cityscape/October 23, 2019/Jordan Kerr

680 NEWS traffic reporter Jordan Kerr is our eye in the sky, and he’ll be providing his top five pictures every Thursday.

The mornings are still dark, allowing us to get some beautiful and dramatic sunrise shots. We also get to see more of Toronto all lit up. Soon that will change, and we will have the opportunity for more sunset shots! Fall colours are still up but it wont be long until they are gone until next year.

Enjoy the gallery, and check back every Thursday for a new set of photos.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:49 PM
CLEAR!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:50 AM
Radar picture as of 8:37am Oct 24. Showers are gone. Overall, it will be a mainly cloudy breezy day #Toronto GTA (…
Latest Weather
Read more