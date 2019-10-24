Loading articles...

Thai king dismisses 6 palace officials for misconduct

BANGKOK — Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has dismissed six palace staffers, just days after stripping his royal consort of her titles and military ranks for what he termed disloyalty.

The six palace officials were dismissed and stripped of their ranks and royal decorations on Wednesday. The most senior, a police lieutenant general with the Royal Household Bureau, sometimes represented the palace in public events. He was accused of “evil” actions — serious misconduct — and exploiting his job for personal gain.

The others, attached to palace guard units, were similarly accused.

The ousted consort, Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi, had been a senior officer in a palace security unit.

Sineenatra was stripped Monday of her positions and decorations for actions undermining the position of Queen Suthida, the king’s official wife, for her own benefit.

The Associated Press

