Spain begins exhuming late dictator Gen. Franco's remains

A view of the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum near El Escorial, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Forty-four years after his demise, the remains of Spanish dictator Gen. Francisco are to be dug out of his grandiose resting place outside Madrid and taken to a small family crypt, finally satisfying a long-standing demand of his victims' relatives and others who suffered under his regime. (AP Photo/J.J. Guillén, Pool)

MADRID — Officials say work has begun on exhuming the remains of Spanish dictator Gen. Francisco Franco from his grandiose mausoleum outside Madrid so he can be reburied in a small family crypt elsewhere.

The government-ordered, closed-door operation Thursday satisfies a long-standing demand of his many victims’ relatives and others who suffered under his regime and were offended at the vainglorious burial place he constructed. The operation was broadcast live by Spain’s main TV channels and media websites.

Franco’s coffin is being extracted from under marble slabs and two tons of granite at the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum. Depending on the weather, it is being taken by helicopter or hearse to Mingorrubio cemetery, a 57-kilometre (35-mile) drive away.

Franco ruled Spain between 1939 and 1975, taking power after a three-year civil war he helped start against Spain’s democratic government.

