Rights group: Record number of Jerusalem home demolitions
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 24, 2019 3:31 am EDT
JERUSALEM — A rights group says Israeli authorities have demolished at least 140 Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem this year, the highest annual number since it began keeping records in 2004.
The demolition of homes built without permits comes amid a major increase in Jewish settlement activity both in east Jerusalem and in the occupied West Bank since President Donald Trump took office.
B’Tselem says 238 Palestinians have lost their homes this year, including 127 minors. The second highest number of demolitions on record was in 2016, when 92 homes were demolished.
Israeli officials did not respond to requests for comment.
Israel occupied east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 Mideast war, lands the Palestinians want for their future state. Israel considers the entire city its capital.
The Associated Press
