Review promised amid reports man suspected of killing kids, self was hospitalized

Quebec’s Health Minister says her department will review what happened after reports surfaced that a man suspected of killing his young children before taking his own life was hospitalized just weeks before the deaths for suicidal thoughts.

Danielle McCann says medical professionals who had been involved in the case are particularly affected by the deaths, and she and the rest of Quebec are in mourning, calling it an “inconceivable tragedy.”

McCann says information has already being gathered from a Montreal psychiatric hospital where the man had been treated and from youth workers who were also involved.

She says a full review will take place, acknowledging that the man — identified by the coroner’s office as 40-year-old Jonathan Pomares — had received treatment.

His five-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son were discovered in the family home Tuesday evening by the children’s mother. She also discovered Pomares’ body in the home.

The working theory of Montreal police investigators is the father allegedly killed his two children before taking his own life. Police say there were signs of violence on the bodies of both children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2019.

The Canadian Press