Loading articles...

Report: Japan's Trade Minister Sugawara offers to resign

TOKYO — A report says Japan’s trade minister has offered his resignation after his office was accused of violating election laws.

Kyodo news agency reported Isshu Sugawara had made the offer Friday.

His office has been accused of violating Japan’s election law by overseeing an office that illegally offered condolence money to supporters.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been a supporter of Sugawara and added him to his Cabinet a month ago.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
EB 401 at Trafalgar - debris all cleaned up and lanes have RE-OPENED.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:04 PM
FRIDAY FORECAST: No rain in #Toronto until Saturday night so leave the rain gear at home tomorrow, and enjoy the se…
Latest Weather
Read more