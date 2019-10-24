Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Putin vows to expand economic and security ties with Africa
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 24, 2019 5:20 am EDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa talk to each other at the Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Gavriil Grigorov, TASS News Agency Pool Photo via AP)
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin is telling leaders at the first-ever Russia-Africa summit that developing economic and security ties with the continent ranks among Moscow’s top foreign policy priorities.
Addressing the two-day meeting in Sochi that wraps up Thursday, Putin noted that African nations have emerged as “one of important pillars of the multi-polar world.”
The Russian leader emphasized that Russia and African nations should expand their co-operation in combating extremism.
During the Cold War, the Soviet Union provided generous economic and military aid to many African countries amid global rivalry with the United States. Moscow’s influence withered after the 1991 Soviet collapse, but in recent years the Kremlin has intensified efforts to bolster ties with Africa.