Loading articles...

Putin vows to expand economic and security ties with Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa talk to each other at the Russia-Africa summit in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Gavriil Grigorov, TASS News Agency Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin is telling leaders at the first-ever Russia-Africa summit that developing economic and security ties with the continent ranks among Moscow’s top foreign policy priorities.

Addressing the two-day meeting in Sochi that wraps up Thursday, Putin noted that African nations have emerged as “one of important pillars of the multi-polar world.”

The Russian leader emphasized that Russia and African nations should expand their co-operation in combating extremism.

During the Cold War, the Soviet Union provided generous economic and military aid to many African countries amid global rivalry with the United States. Moscow’s influence withered after the 1991 Soviet collapse, but in recent years the Kremlin has intensified efforts to bolster ties with Africa.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:10 AM
Intersection of Dufferin and Centre (north of steeles) closed for a crash investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 31 minutes ago
Halloween is a week away! And this is a possible set up. Could be warm, could be cold! Rain/snow. It’s a tricky for…
Latest Weather
Read more