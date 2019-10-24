Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
AG's Presto recommendations to be discussed at TTC board meeting
by News Staff
Posted Oct 24, 2019 5:45 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 24, 2019 at 5:46 am EDT
A transit rider using the Presto card.
Presto will be top of mind at Thursday’s TTC board meeting at city hall.
Board members will be discussing the 34 recommendations from a
scathing auditor general’s report outlining ongoing problems with the Presto rollout.
The second phase of the report was released earlier this week, outlining high rates of failure, and “information gaps” between Metrolinx and the Toronto Transit Commission.
Board chair and Coun. Jaye Robinson told the Toronto Star the findings are “not acceptable” — saying the TTC is losing revenue “desperately needed to run a cash-strapped system.”
On Wednesday, the TTC also announced it will
stop the sale of tickets and tokens at the end of November, which is another step toward a full switchover to Presto fares.
The meeting is set to begin around 1 p.m.
