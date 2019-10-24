Loading articles...

AG's Presto recommendations to be discussed at TTC board meeting

Last Updated Oct 24, 2019 at 5:46 am EDT

A transit rider using the Presto card.

Presto will be top of mind at Thursday’s TTC board meeting at city hall.

Board members will be discussing the 34 recommendations from a scathing auditor general’s report outlining ongoing problems with the Presto rollout.

The second phase of the report was released earlier this week, outlining high rates of failure, and “information gaps” between Metrolinx and the Toronto Transit Commission.

Board chair and Coun. Jaye Robinson told the Toronto Star the findings are “not acceptable” — saying the TTC is losing revenue “desperately needed to run a cash-strapped system.”

On Wednesday, the TTC also announced it will stop the sale of tickets and tokens at the end of November, which is another step toward a full switchover to Presto fares.

The meeting is set to begin around 1 p.m.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:10 AM
Intersection of Dufferin and Centre (north of steeles) closed for a crash investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 26 minutes ago
Halloween is a week away! And this is a possible set up. Could be warm, could be cold! Rain/snow. It’s a tricky for…
Latest Weather
Read more