AG's Presto recommendations to be discussed at TTC board meeting

Presto will be top of mind at Thursday’s TTC board meeting at city hall.

Board members will be discussing the 34 recommendations from a scathing auditor general’s report outlining ongoing problems with the Presto rollout.

The second phase of the report was released earlier this week, outlining high rates of failure, and “information gaps” between Metrolinx and the Toronto Transit Commission.

Board chair and Coun. Jaye Robinson told the Toronto Star the findings are “not acceptable” — saying the TTC is losing revenue “desperately needed to run a cash-strapped system.”

On Wednesday, the TTC also announced it will stop the sale of tickets and tokens at the end of November, which is another step toward a full switchover to Presto fares.

The meeting is set to begin around 1 p.m.