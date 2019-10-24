Woman, toddler located in Scarborough abduction, police say

Toronto police say a woman and an 18-month-old child have been located following a reported abduction in Scarborough.

Police have not said where they were found and if there were any injuries.

Police were called to the area of Silver Star Boulevard and Midland Avenue near Finch Avenue East around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a man drove to the area and was seen yelling at the woman and the toddler. He then allegedly forced them into the car and drove off.

“Information is that a man confronted a woman and an 18-month-old child, where an argument and a struggle ensued, at which point the man then forced [them] into the vehicle,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said.

The man and vehicle were also found.