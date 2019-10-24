Loading articles...

Porn actress brags about private NYPD tour, raising alarms

New York City’s mayor says he’s upset about revelations that a porn actress got a private, behind-the-scenes tour of police headquarters.

Asked about it Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “I don’t like what I hear. I don’t know how on earth it could’ve happened.”

German actress Annina Ucatis bragged on Instagram about the Oct. 14 tour, posting photos and videos from secure areas where photography isn’t normally allowed.

The New York Post brought them to light Tuesday.

Ucatis’ posts show her in the department’s Real Time Crime Center and outside the office of Commissioner James O’Neill, who wasn’t there. Both areas have restricted access.

First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker said he only learned of the visit Wednesday. He says the department “will get to the bottom of it.”

The Associated Press

