Police takedown ends in 4-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Peel police say four vehicles, including two unmarked police cars, were involved in a crash in Mississauga as officers tried to stop a suspicious vehicle on Thursday.

At around 3 p.m. police spotted a suspicious vehicle they believe was involved in a home invasion in Brampton earlier in the day in the area of Mavis Road and Twain Avenue.

Cst. Akhil Mooken says when police tried to stop the vehicle, it crashed into a police cruiser and another car.

One of the suspects was arrested on scene while three others managed to escape.

Two police offers and the driver of the other car involved were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect who was arrested also suffered minor injuries.

Mavis Road remains blocked from the 407 to just north of Derry Road while police investigate.