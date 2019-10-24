Loading articles...

Police called after Catherine McKenna's office vandalized with vulgar slur

OTTAWA — Newly re-elected Liberal MP Catherine McKenna says she has notified police after someone spray-painted an obscenity on the front of her Ottawa Centre campaign office.

Staff arriving at the office Thursday morning found the jarring four-letter obscenity scrawled in red paint over a photo of the environment minister.

A visibly shaken McKenna says she’s not sure what message the act sends to the women and girls of all ages who worked on her successful campaign.

McKenna has been the subject of online vitriol over her central role in the Liberal government’s push to address climate change.

During the campaign, she spoke to The Canadian Press about how the anonymous online abuse has often escalated into in-person verbal assaults.

The threats had grown to a level where McKenna sometimes requires a security detail, a level of protection cabinet ministers don’t usually receive.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: WB QEW approaching Third Line - two right lanes remain closed.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:50 AM
Radar picture as of 8:37am Oct 24. Showers are gone. Overall, it will be a mainly cloudy breezy day #Toronto GTA (…
Latest Weather
Read more