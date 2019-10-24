Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police called after Catherine McKenna's office vandalized with vulgar slur
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 24, 2019 11:40 am EDT
OTTAWA — Newly re-elected Liberal MP Catherine McKenna says she has notified police after someone spray-painted an obscenity on the front of her Ottawa Centre campaign office.
Staff arriving at the office Thursday morning found the jarring four-letter obscenity scrawled in red paint over a photo of the environment minister.
A visibly shaken McKenna says she’s not sure what message the act sends to the women and girls of all ages who worked on her successful campaign.
McKenna has been the subject of online vitriol over her central role in the Liberal government’s push to address climate change.
During the campaign, she spoke to The Canadian Press about how the anonymous online abuse has often escalated into in-person verbal assaults.
The threats had grown to a level where McKenna sometimes requires a security detail, a level of protection cabinet ministers don’t usually receive.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2019.
The Canadian Press
