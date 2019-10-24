Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Online porn videos of missing teen lead to man's arrest
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 24, 2019 8:23 am EDT
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida man faces charges after he was linked to almost 60 pornographic videos of a missing 15-year-old girl who police found alive.
The South Florida SunSentinel reports the girl’s mother found images of her daughter online months after she went missing. In the videos, the girl was with a man who police recognized as someone the girl was with in February when a convenience store clerk recognized her.
The video shows them leaving the store in a Dodge Challenger. Investigators linked the car to 30-year-old Christopher Johnson.
He was arrested Tuesday as he and the girl left his apartment in Davie. He’s charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a child and is being held on a $75,000 bond. A lawyer for him wasn’t listed in jail records.
The Associated Press
