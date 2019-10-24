Loading articles...

NYC mayor says Trump would be arrested if he shot someone

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says President Donald Trump would be arrested if he shot someone on Fifth Avenue.

The Democratic mayor was asked Thursday to respond to a Trump lawyer’s argument that a sitting president cannot be prosecuted for a criminal act.

A federal appellate judge pressed Trump attorney William S. Consovoy on Wednesday about how local authorities could respond if the Republican president shot someone in the middle of Manhattan.

The judge was referring to Trump’s boast in January 2016 that he could shoot someone and not lose voters.

Asked if he believed that Trump could not be prosecuted while in office for shooting someone, Consovoy said, “That is correct.”

But de Blasio said police “would arrest him.”

An email seeking comment was sent to Consovoy.

The Associated Press

