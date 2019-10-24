Northwest Territories legislators pick new premier after three ballots

YELLOWKNIFE — Recently elected legislators have chosen a two-term member of the legislature and former social worker as the new premier of the Northwest Territories

Caroline Cochrane was picked this morning after three rounds of balloting by the 19 territorial MLAs, who selected from among four candidates.

Under the territory’s consensus-style government, the premier and cabinet are chosen by members of the legislature after each territorial election.

Earlier this month, voters were tough on incumbents and gave political newcomers a chance.

Seven politicians who were running again, including two cabinet ministers, were defeated.

Voters also elected a high number of women, who now occupy nine of the territory’s legislature seats, up from two elected in 2015.

Bob McLeod, who was premier for eight years, did not run for re-election.

