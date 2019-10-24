Loading articles...

Nokia downgrades profit forecasts for this year and next

HELSINKI — Nokia has warned that its full-year profits this year and next will be lower than previously thought because of acute competition and costs related to new-generation 5G networks.

The warning from the Espoo, Finland-based maker, came as it reported a 14% decline in third-quarter net profits of 267 million euros ($296 million), against 309 million euros a year earlier. Sales were up 4%, however, at 5.7 billion euros.

Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri said Thursday that risks previously flagged regarding the initial phase of 5G are “now materializing.” Other factors weighing on the business, he said, are “profitability challenges” in China and business development uncertainties in North America.

The company said it now has 48 commercial 5G deals and 15 live networks.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Intersection of Dufferin and Centre (north of steeles) closed for a crash investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:48 AM
Good Thursday morning #Toronto GTA. Just a slight chance of showers this morning. Any activity will be very brief.…
Latest Weather
Read more