No serious injuries in six vehicle crash on QEW in Oakville

No serious injuries reported after a serious six vehicle crash on the QEW in Oakville.

Provincial police say a transport truck and at least five other vehicles were involved in the crash Thursday morning, which occurred in the Toronto-bound lanes between Burloak Drive and Bronte Road.

One vehicle was pinned under the transport truck, which had burst into flames.

WATCH: Smoke billowing from the scene was caught on traffic cameras



“A truck, basically crossed three lanes and smashed into a car right on the guardrail and that car was totally destroyed,” an eyewitness who identified himself as Jim told 680 News. “Because they were in the HOV lane, there may well have been more than one person in the car. There were about three or four other cars that were involved in the accident but the one that the truck hit was totally demolished.”

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said five people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Two right lanes have been reopened but the Fort Erie bound HOV and left lane remain closed, according to police.