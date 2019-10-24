No deal, more fallout in week-long Chicago teacher strike

Chicago Public Schools has cancelled classes for another day after the teachers’ union and the district failed to reach a deal to end a week-long strike.

CPS said Thursday school will not be in session Friday. Both sides say they’ve made progress in negotiations, but disagreements remain on big issues such as class sizes and staffing.

About 25,000 members of the Chicago Teachers Union went on strike Oct. 17, cancelling school for more than 300,000 students. On Thursday, the union held nonviolent civil disobedience training for members, saying actions like shutting down streets may be necessary to increase pressure on CPS.

The ongoing strike means student-athletes may not be allowed to participate in upcoming state competitions in cross country, football and other sports. That prompted legal action Thursday.

The Associated Press



