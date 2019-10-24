NewsAlert: Former N.S. police chief guilty of sex charge

BRIDGEWATER, N.S. — The former chief of police in a southwestern Nova Scotia town has been found guilty of sexually exploiting a 17-year-old girl.

John Collyer was the police chief in Bridgewater, N.S., when the incident occurred in 2016.

The complainant testified that Collyer asked her an inappropriate question while the two were driving before putting his hand between her legs and assaulting her.

Collyer had denied the accusations, but Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Mona Lynch found his evidence was not credible.

More coming.

The Canadian Press