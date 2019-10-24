Loading articles...

Mozambique's president and ruling party headed for big win

MAPUTO, Mozambique — Preliminary results show Mozambique’s president and ruling Frelimo party heading for overwhelming victories, as the opposition and some observers charge the elections were marked by intimidation, ballot stuffing and flawed vote-counting.

The opposition Renamo party has rejected the results of last week’s elections and called for the polls to be re-run.

Results from all Mozambique’s provinces, available Thursday but not yet ratified by the central electoral commission, show a landslide win for Frelimo, with the ruling party gaining an absolute majority in the elections for president, parliament and provincial representation.

President Filipe Nyusi appears to have garnered more than 70% of the votes and Frelimo also looks set to secure a two-thirds majority in parliament, which would allow it to change the constitution without needing support from the opposition.

The Associated Press

