Modi's party leads in 2 key Indian state elections

Giant cutouts of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and Maharashtra state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stand outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party and its ruling alliance partners are leading in elections in two key Indian states where voters cast ballots on Oct. 21. Modi’s BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are leading in the western state of Maharashtra, home to India’s financial capital Mumbai. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist partyand its ruling alliance are leading in elections in two key Indian states.

According to preliminary results, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Shiv Sena are leading in the vote count from Monday’s elections in western state of Maharashtra, home to India’s financial capital Mumbai.

In the northern state of Haryana, the party is ahead of the opposition Congress-led alliance but may fall short of a majority.

The Congress, India’s oldest political party, could end up doubling the number of seats in Haryana after facing a major defeat in national elections earlier this year.

The elections in the two states are the first since Modi was reelected in May.

The Associated Press

