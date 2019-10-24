Loading articles...

Missouri man accused of killing son now facing sex charges

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri man accused of killing his disabled 9-year-old son now faces allegations of sex crimes involving girls.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday charged 46-year-old Dawan Ferguson with two counts of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sodomy and one child molestation count.

Ferguson was charged Oct. 3 with first-degree murder, 16 years after Christian Ferguson’s 2003 disappearance. Christian had a rare disorder that prevented him from processing protein and he couldn’t walk or talk.

The new charges accuse Dawan Ferguson of having had sexual encounters with a girl younger than 17 between 2000 and 2003. He’s also accused of impregnating another girl between 2008 and 2013. Prosecutors say that victim was younger than 14 when the abuse began.

Ferguson’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to phone and email messages.

The Associated Press

