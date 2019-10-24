Loading articles...

Markets Right Now: Solid earnings send stocks higher

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are moving broadly higher on Wall Street after several big U.S. companies reported results that pleased investors.

Microsoft, Comcast and Astrazeneca all rose in early trading Thursday after reporting solid third-quarter numbers.

Tesla soared 15.6% after posting a surprise profit of $143 million, raising hopes the electric car pioneer may finally be turning the corner.

Twitter plunged 19% after cutting its outlook, blaming some of its problems on bugs related to its advertising platform.

The S&P 500 rose 8 points, or 0.3%, to 3,012.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46 points, or 0.2%, to 26,875. The Nasdaq rose 50 points, or 0.6%, to 8,169.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.75%.

The Associated Press

