Luxury cars and vans help shore up Daimler's profits

FRANKFURT — Germany’s Daimler AG, the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, says stronger sales of luxury cars and higher profits in its van business helped shore up third-quarter profits.

The company said Thursday that its third-quarter net profit rose by a modest 3% from the year before to 1.81 billion euros ($2.02 billion). That was ahead of analyst estimates of 1.68 billion euros as compiled by financial information provider FactSet.

Though overall revenues rose 8% to 43.27 billion euros, the company said profit margins at the Mercedes luxury car division declined to 6% from 6.3%.

CEO Ola Kallenius warned that the company would need to “significantly reduce” costs in order to stay on top of the industry’s shift toward electric cars and other new technology.

The Associated Press

