Loading articles...

Lebanese president vows reforms as protests engulf country

Lebanese riot policemen stand guard on a road leading to the government palace, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Lebanese troops moved in to open major roads in Beirut and other cities Wednesday, scuffling in some places with anti-government protesters who had blocked the streets for the past week, grinding the country to a halt. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun has told tens of thousands of protesters that an economic reform package put forth by the country’s prime minister will be the “first step” toward saving Lebanon from economic collapse.

Aoun spoke in an address to the nation on Thursday, pledging to exert every effort to implement radical reform but also saying that change can only come from within state institutions.

He says freedom of transportation must be respected, urging demonstrators to remove roadblocks.

The comments were his first since protests over corruption and mismanagement erupted around the country a week ago.

Aoun said that the protesters’ “call will not go unanswered,” adding he’s ready for constructive dialogue.

The protesters are taking aim at the country’s leadership, calling for the government and the president to resign.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Watch out for a collision at the end of the NB DVP express ramp to EB 401.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
Where the showers are up to 6:39am Oct 24 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more