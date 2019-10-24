Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Lebanese president vows reforms as protests engulf country
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 24, 2019 7:06 am EDT
Lebanese riot policemen stand guard on a road leading to the government palace, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Lebanese troops moved in to open major roads in Beirut and other cities Wednesday, scuffling in some places with anti-government protesters who had blocked the streets for the past week, grinding the country to a halt. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
BEIRUT — Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun has told tens of thousands of protesters that an economic reform package put forth by the country’s prime minister will be the “first step” toward saving Lebanon from economic collapse.
Aoun spoke in an address to the nation on Thursday, pledging to exert every effort to implement radical reform but also saying that change can only come from within state institutions.
He says freedom of transportation must be respected, urging demonstrators to remove roadblocks.
The comments were his first since protests over corruption and mismanagement erupted around the country a week ago.
Aoun said that the protesters’ “call will not go unanswered,” adding he’s ready for constructive dialogue.
The protesters are taking aim at the country’s leadership, calling for the government and the president to resign.