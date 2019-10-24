Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lawsuit: Records being withheld in Tennessee police shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 24, 2019 1:07 pm EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Attorneys for the family of a man killed by a Tennessee police officer are suing officials, saying public records are being purposefully withheld.
The Knoxville News Sentinel reports attorneys Joshua Hedrick and Lance Baker filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Knoxville, Knox County and the Knox County Emergency Communications District.
The lawsuit says the lawyers haven’t been given adequate details about the August shooting death of 33-year-old Channara Tom Pheap.
They are seeking the final autopsy report, 911 recordings and cruiser video to clear up disputed details , including whether Pheap was shot in the back.
Officer Dylan Williams was responding to a hit-and-run, when he got into a fight with Pheap and shot him.
Officials have previously cited a “pending investigation” by the sheriff’s office as cause for withholding the investigative file.
