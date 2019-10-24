Loading articles...

Kosovo prosecutors to reopen probe into activist's death

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Prosecutors in Kosovo say they will resume their investigation into the death of a political activist who died a few months after being arrested for his alleged involvement in a rocket-propelled grenade attack on Parliament.

The reopening follows the news from a Swiss forensics expert that his death was likely a homicide, not a suicide.

The prosecutor’s office was responding to the report, published Thursday, into what happened to Astrit Dehari, when he was found dead in November 2016 while in custody.

The 26-year-old and five then-members of the Self-Determination Movement, or Vetevendosje, were arrested for the Aug. 4, 2016 attack in August 2016 which caused material damage but no casualties.

The attack was considered to be a protest at a border deal with Montenegro.

The Associated Press

