India, Pakistan allowing visa-free access to Sikh shrine

NEW DELHI — India and Pakistan have signed a visa-free border crossing agreement to let Indian Sikhs easily visit a shrine in Pakistan each day beginning next month in a rare moment co-operation amid heightened tensions over the Kashmir region.

The agreement was signed Thursday by officials of the two countries who shook hands at a land border point in India’s northern Punjab province where nearly 80% of India’s nearly 25 million Sikhs live.

Instead of visas, the two countries plan to give special permits to pilgrims to access the shrine through a corridor built on both sides of the border.

Sikh founder Guru Nanak settled in what is now Pakistan’s Kartarpur. The shrine was built after he died in the 16th century.

The Associated Press

