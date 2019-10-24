Loading articles...

Iconic AmEx 'Green Card' turns 50, gets a needed revamp

NEW YORK — The American Express “Green Card” is turning 50, topping off half a century of being everywhere its card members wanted to be.

Launched in 1969, the Green Card gave travellers a sense of importance they didn’t feel carrying travellers’ cheques.

For many, it was their first AmEx card. Over time, however, the Green Card became neglected in favour of fancier siblings, the Gold and Platinum Cards.

Now, the Green Card is getting a much-needed revamp, with a new look and more travel benefits — and, yes, a higher annual fee, which rises to $150 from $95.

In probably the most radical change, the card will no longer be a charge card, but function more like a traditional credit card with the ability to revolve a balance and pay over time.

Ken Sweet, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Watch out for a collision at the end of the NB DVP express ramp to EB 401.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 35 minutes ago
Where the showers are up to 6:39am Oct 24 (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more