'I was terrified': Alleged victim in College Street Bar gang sex assault testifies
by News Staff
Posted Oct 24, 2019 7:13 pm EDT
The alleged victim of a gang sexual assault at the College Street Bar in Little Italy in December 2016 testified via video on Thursday, telling the court she was repeatedly raped for hours by the bar’s owner, Gavin MacMillan, and manager, Enzo De Jesus Carrasco.
Both men have pleaded not guilty to gang sexual assault, administering a stupefying drug and forcible confinement.
The alleged victim, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, testified that she felt “horrible pain” during the alleged attacks.
“I’m rushing to the door getting out of there … my head is one place but my body is in another place … my body is being penetrated,” she said.
CityNews reporter Adrian Ghobrial was in court Thursday, covering her testimony. Watch his attached video report and follow his tweets below.
Warning: This thread contains graphic content
