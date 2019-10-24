How to lose millions of dollars selling pot

In today’s Big Story podcast, this is not as impossible as it seems! All you need is a high price point, a total lack of marketing, almost no locations, and enough red tape to prevent fixing any of those problems. Congratulations Ontario! After one year of legal cannabis, your province takes the prize for the worst rollout.

So what went wrong? And what’s changing in Year Two that might help the province actually turn a profit selling a product that lots of people want, but not enough of them seem to want to buy from the government?

GUEST: Adrian Ghobrial, CityNews Toronto

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.