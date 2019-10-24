Loading articles...

How to lose millions of dollars selling pot

A salesperson displays a jar of cannabis for a photograph at the Potorium dispensary in Nelson, British Columbia, Canada, on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. Ben Nelms/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In today’s Big Story podcast, this is not as impossible as it seems! All you need is a high price point, a total lack of marketing, almost no locations, and enough red tape to prevent fixing any of those problems. Congratulations Ontario! After one year of legal cannabis, your province takes the prize for the worst rollout.

So what went wrong? And what’s changing in Year Two that might help the province actually turn a profit selling a product that lots of people want, but not enough of them seem to want to buy from the government?

GUEST: Adrian Ghobrial, CityNews Toronto

