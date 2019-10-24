Loading articles...

French court postpones ruling on cement firm Lafarge case

PARIS — A French court has postponed until Nov. 7 a decision on whether to uphold preliminary charges against French cement manufacturer Lafarge, including “complicity in crimes against humanity.”

The decision comes as the Paris appeal court on Thursday ruled in favour of Lafarge’s request that some NGOs that had filed legal complaints could no longer be plaintiffs in the case.

Lafarge has acknowledged funneling money to Syrian armed organizations in 2013 and 2014 —allegedly including the Islamic State group— to guarantee safe passage for employees and supply its plant in the war-torn country.

The company appealed the charges, which also include financing a terrorist enterprise, violation of an embargo and endangering others.

The wrongdoing preceded Lafarge’s merger with Swiss company Holcim in 2015 to create LafargeHolcim, the world’s largest cement maker.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: Massive truck fire EB QEW east of Burloak - no fire crews on scene yet, stay tuned for updates.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:50 AM
Radar picture as of 8:37am Oct 24. Showers are gone. Overall, it will be a mainly cloudy breezy day #Toronto GTA (…
Latest Weather
Read more