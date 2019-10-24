Loading articles...

Florida McDonald's damaged by truck fire in drive-thru

NAPELS, Fla. — Officials say a Florida McDonald’s suffered major damage after a pickup truck became engulfed in flames in the drive-thru.

The Naples Daily News reports that the fire occurred Thursday afternoon at the East Naples restaurant.

Greater Naples Fire Rescue District Deputy Chief Wayne Martin says the 2017 Ford F-150 caught fire in front of the drive-thru window. The cause of the blaze wasn’t immediately clear.

Officials say employees attempted to put out the flames with fire extinguishers but were unsuccessful. The truck’s occupants, as well as employees and customers, were able to get away without injury.

The vehicle was practically unrecognizable as a truck by the time firefighters extinguished the flames.

Officials say the restaurant sustained major interior smoke damage and some fire damage.

___

Information from: Naples (Fla.) Daily News, http://www.naplesnews.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
Collision EB 401 at Leslie express, blocking the 2 left lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:04 PM
FRIDAY FORECAST: No rain in #Toronto until Saturday night so leave the rain gear at home tomorrow, and enjoy the se…
Latest Weather
Read more