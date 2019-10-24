Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fire has industry rethinking guidance to dump burning trash
by Amy Taxin, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 24, 2019 1:11 am EDT
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, firefighters battle the Sandalwood Fire as it destroys homes in the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park in Calimesa, Calif. A deadly blaze that tore through the Southern California mobile home community this month started when a trash truck caught fire and the driver dumped the burning garbage on the side the road. Now, the waste industry is reviewing longstanding guidance to drivers to dump burning trash to ensure their safety, limit truck damage and prevent explosions. (Jennifer Cappuccio Maher/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)
A deadly blaze that tore through a Southern California mobile home community this month started when a trash truck caught fire and the driver dumped the burning garbage on the side the road.
Now, the waste industry is reviewing longstanding guidance to drivers to dump burning trash to ensure their safety, limit truck damage and prevent explosions.
David Biderman, executive director of the Solid Waste Association of North America, says drivers need to be “particularly mindful” of weather conditions during a truck fire.
The discussion comes as fire-prone California braces for several days of hot, windy weather.
The fire Oct. 10 in Calimesa killed two people and destroyed dozens of mobile homes.