Driver dead after fiery crash in Thornhill

Last Updated Oct 24, 2019 at 5:18 am EDT

Police investigate a fatal crash at Dufferin and Centre streets in Thornhill on Oct. 24, 2019. (Dave Ritchie for CityNews)

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Thornhill.

York regional police were called to Dufferin Street at Centre Street around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

It appears the driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a pole. The vehicle then caught fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The age and gender of the driver is not yet known.

