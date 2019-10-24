Loading articles...

Ex-county jail director charged with dereliction of duty

CLEVELAND — The former director of a troubled county jail in Cleveland has been charged in an amended indictment for what authorities say was his failure to keep safe a facility where seven inmates died during a four-month period last year.

Fifty-four-year-old Kenneth Mills was indicted Wednesday by a Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County grand jury on two misdemeanour counts of dereliction of duty.

He also faces misdemeanour falsification and felony tampering with records charges regarding accusations that he lied to Cuyahoga County Council members during a meeting in May 2018.

Mills resigned shortly before the U.S. Marshal’s Service issued a report last November calling conditions at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center “inhumane.”

Mills’ attorney, Kevin Spellacy, says it’s the county sheriff, not the jail director, who is responsible for conditions inside the facility.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
CLEAR!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:50 AM
Radar picture as of 8:37am Oct 24. Showers are gone. Overall, it will be a mainly cloudy breezy day #Toronto GTA (…
Latest Weather
Read more