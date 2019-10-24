Loading articles...

Ex-cop accused in Laquan McDonald coverup gets record wiped

CHICAGO — A former Chicago police detective who was acquitted of a coverup in the 2014 fatal shooting of a black 17-year-old will have the accusation expunged from his record.

Cook County Circuit Judge LeRoy Martin Jr. on Thursday approved the petition filed by David March to expunge the conspiracy, obstruction of justice and official misconduct charges he faced. March resigned from the department in August 2016 after Chicago’s inspector general’s office recommended his firing.

March and two others were accused of conspiring to conceal what happened the night Laquan McDonald was shot to protect Officer Jason Van Dyke from prosecution.

Prosecutors highlighted discrepancies between dashcam video footage and the officers’ reports.

Van Dyke was convicted last year of second-degree murder and aggravated battery and is serving a nearly seven-year prison sentence.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEARED: All lanes re-opened WB Gardiner west of Parklawn.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:04 PM
FRIDAY FORECAST: No rain in #Toronto until Saturday night so leave the rain gear at home tomorrow, and enjoy the se…
Latest Weather
Read more