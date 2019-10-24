Loading articles...

Convict in South Dakota wants to pick drug for his execution

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A convict scheduled to be executed next month in South Dakota for a 1992 fatal stabbing is taking issue with the state’s choice of the drug that will take his life.

Charles Russell Rhines is asking the state to follow the law on lethal injections at the time he was sentenced to death in 1993 when a protocol of an ultra-short-acting lethal drug and a chemical paralytic were used.

The Argus Leader reports the state intends to use pentobarbital, commonly used to euthanize animals. In a complaint filed this week in court, Rhines is asking a judge to stop the execution until his request is decided.

The 63-year-old Rhines was convicted of killing 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer while burglarizing a Rapid City doughnut shop in 1992.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: Massive truck fire EB QEW east of Burloak - no fire crews on scene yet, stay tuned for updates.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:50 AM
Radar picture as of 8:37am Oct 24. Showers are gone. Overall, it will be a mainly cloudy breezy day #Toronto GTA (…
Latest Weather
Read more