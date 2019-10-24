Loading articles...

Colson Whitehead novel wins $50,000 Kirkus Prize

NEW YORK — Colson Whitehead’s novel “The Nickel Boys” and Saeed Jones’ memoir “How We Fight for Our Lives” are among the winners of the Kirkus Prize, a $50,000 honour.

On Thursday, Whitehead won in the fiction category for his narrative of a brutal boys academy in Florida. Jones’ coming-of-age book was cited for nonfiction and the winner for young people’s books was “New Kid,” author-illustrator Jerry Craft’s story of a black kid attending a predominantly white private school.

The prizes were presented by the trade publication Kirkus Reviews and were judged by panels of authors, critics, educators and booksellers. The winners were chosen from more than 1,200 releases receiving a starred review from Kirkus during the past year.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
EB 401 at Trafalgar - debris all cleaned up and lanes have RE-OPENED.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:04 PM
FRIDAY FORECAST: No rain in #Toronto until Saturday night so leave the rain gear at home tomorrow, and enjoy the se…
Latest Weather
Read more